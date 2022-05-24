$5.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Banco Bradesco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.69 billion. Banco Bradesco posted sales of $4.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will report full year sales of $23.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.55 billion to $25.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $24.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.29 billion to $26.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Banco Bradesco.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 17.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.55 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.12. 34,968,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,265,984. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $5.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.0037 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

