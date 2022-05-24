489 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Acquired by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 241,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after purchasing an additional 42,162 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $219,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $101.40 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.57 and a 200-day moving average of $111.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

