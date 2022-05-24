46,289 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Bought by Myriad Asset Management Ltd.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,987,000. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for 1.4% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of SolarEdge Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,458,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 150,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,306,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,980,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $255.63. 716,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,371. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.57. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.86 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.83.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.74.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total transaction of $3,015,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 199,867 shares in the company, valued at $60,277,888.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

