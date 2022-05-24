$41.26 Million in Sales Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) will post sales of $41.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.10 million to $41.69 million. LeMaitre Vascular reported sales of $40.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $162.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.00 million to $163.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $172.75 million, with estimates ranging from $170.01 million to $175.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $43.87. 103,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,612. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.03 million, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth about $175,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.