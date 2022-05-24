3,970 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Vienna Asset Management LLC

Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. Mastercard comprises about 1.3% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Mastercard by 14.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Mastercard by 21.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 893,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $310,496,000 after purchasing an additional 158,554 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA traded up $12.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $348.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,410,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,402. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $338.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $350.45 and a 200-day moving average of $353.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

