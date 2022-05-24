39,100 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Bought by Myriad Asset Management Ltd.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,140,000. Albemarle accounts for 1.0% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $6.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $242.94. 999,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $154.23 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albemarle from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.75.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

