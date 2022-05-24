322,717 Shares in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 322,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000. Genius Sports accounts for about 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.16% of Genius Sports at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Genius Sports by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GENI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

NYSE:GENI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.71. 124,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genius Sports Limited has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a negative net margin of 212.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

