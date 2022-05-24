3,000 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Purchased by Options Solutions LLC

Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $862,491.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $76,013.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,903 shares in the company, valued at $390,885.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $4,257,794. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.27. 2,485,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.11. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.13.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

