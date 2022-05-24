$3.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) to post $3.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.29. Adobe posted earnings of $3.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year earnings of $13.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.43 to $13.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.51 to $16.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.79.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $8.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $398.41. 2,630,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,272. The business’s 50 day moving average is $424.22 and its 200-day moving average is $505.70. Adobe has a 12-month low of $370.27 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,863,475,000 after buying an additional 211,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,821,679,000 after buying an additional 304,991 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

