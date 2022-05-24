2,970 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,939,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,669,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 152,439 shares of company stock worth $1,831,116 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 5.00. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $29.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

