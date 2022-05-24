24,678 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of New Millennium Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after acquiring an additional 803,958 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,118,000 after acquiring an additional 753,750 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,178,000 after acquiring an additional 432,692 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,008,000 after acquiring an additional 338,487 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 218.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 461,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,295,000 after acquiring an additional 316,720 shares during the period.

VO stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.31. 84,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,400. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $201.98 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

