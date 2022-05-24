2,246,685 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,246,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $486,879,000. Visa makes up about 2.2% of Coatue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $8.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,158,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,908,297. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.45.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

