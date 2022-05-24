20,947 Shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.10.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $220,558.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 4,482 shares of company stock worth $237,995 over the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,145. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.02. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $165.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

