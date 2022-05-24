201,087 Shares in Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO) Bought by Polarity Investment Partners LP

Polarity Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 201,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000. Largo accounts for approximately 3.8% of Polarity Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Polarity Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.31% of Largo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Largo in the second quarter worth $178,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Largo in the second quarter worth $578,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Largo in the second quarter worth $5,939,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Largo by 11.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Largo by 4.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter.

LGO traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 127,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,630. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $578.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.58. Largo Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $17.11.

Largo ( NYSE:LGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Largo had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $50.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Largo Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Largo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Largo from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Largo from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Largo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Largo from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Largo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

