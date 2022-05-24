$17.10 Million in Sales Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) will report sales of $17.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.50 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $16.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year sales of $80.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.60 million to $92.62 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $140.64 million, with estimates ranging from $78.20 million to $246.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 66.56% and a negative net margin of 140.30%. The company had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

NASDAQ IMGN traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,687,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,155. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $787.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 3,959.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 32,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 7.4% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,741,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 21.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

