14,400 Shares in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Bought by Myriad Asset Management Ltd.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.36.

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,233. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.83 and a 1 year high of $151.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.91 and its 200 day moving average is $120.78.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

