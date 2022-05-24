1,225,833 Shares in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Acquired by Tikvah Management LLC

Tikvah Management LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,225,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,000. aTyr Pharma accounts for about 2.6% of Tikvah Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,210,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,110,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 3,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 541,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 527,275 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,728,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 302.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 482,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 362,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIFE. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

NASDAQ:LIFE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,211. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $78.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.54.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

