$12.41 Million in Sales Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) to report sales of $12.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.50 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $15.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $53.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.37 million to $55.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $78.58 million, with estimates ranging from $71.13 million to $85.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 58.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.61%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Dawson James decreased their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.89.

NASDAQ SMSI remained flat at $$2.53 on Monday. 208,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,348. The stock has a market cap of $139.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $6.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 159.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 76.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

