10,839 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Taika Capital LP bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,992,000 after purchasing an additional 240,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.05.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $176.84 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

