1,082,587 Shares in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Bought by Forager Capital Management LLC

Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,082,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,726,000. Commercial Vehicle Group accounts for 4.2% of Forager Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Forager Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.28% of Commercial Vehicle Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 53.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,105,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after buying an additional 384,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 705,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after buying an additional 120,485 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,219,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after buying an additional 117,432 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 284,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 56,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Shares of CVGI traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,056. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96.

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $244.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.