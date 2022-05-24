$1.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Antero Resources posted sales of $489.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 267.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year sales of $6.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.19 billion to $7.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $7.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AR. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

Antero Resources stock traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.37. The stock had a trading volume of 12,425,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,691,242. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.31.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,037,352 shares of company stock worth $35,954,600. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Antero Resources by 28.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,710,000 after buying an additional 598,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,830,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $429,442,000 after purchasing an additional 612,093 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Antero Resources by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 490,111 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Antero Resources by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 382,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

