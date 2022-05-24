$1.44 EPS Expected for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 5.29%.

RUSHA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 8,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $435,594.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $30,334,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $25,714,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,975,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,228,000 after buying an additional 390,489 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $16,398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,659,000 after buying an additional 283,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.98. The company had a trading volume of 190,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,223. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $40.95 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $52.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.26%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

