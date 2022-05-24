$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences also reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EW. UBS Group raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $96.13 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $91.52 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $3,086,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,211.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,031 shares of company stock valued at $24,846,994 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,548,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,349,000 after acquiring an additional 83,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

