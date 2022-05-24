$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) to post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.40. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $77.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.88 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 29.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ LBAI traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $15.01. 97,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,452. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $972.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

