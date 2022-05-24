$0.33 EPS Expected for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) to announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $92.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

NYSE:FCF traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $13.53. 510,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,000. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

