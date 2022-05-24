$0.03 EPS Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.00. Sharps Compliance posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

SMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of SMED stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 177,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,851. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.83 million and a PE ratio of 12.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,197,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 52,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 825,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,873 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 5.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 751,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 41,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 174,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

