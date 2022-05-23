ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 63,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Calixto Global Investors LP acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,146,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 416.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,855,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,312 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTO opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion and a PE ratio of 28.17.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

