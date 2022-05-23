Zacks: Analysts Expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to Post $0.02 EPS

Brokerages forecast that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. O2Micro International posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 10.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded O2Micro International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIIM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 678.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 59,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O2Micro International during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. 38.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OIIM traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,711. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $100.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.89. O2Micro International has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $8.04.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

