Zacks: Analysts Expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Melco Resorts & Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MLCO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. CICC Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 271,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 55,891 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 651.1% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 305,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 264,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLCO stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,875. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.98.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

