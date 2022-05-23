Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Down to $5.63

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.63, but opened at $5.40. Youdao shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 257 shares trading hands.

DAO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $687.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of -0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Youdao by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Youdao by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

