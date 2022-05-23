XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $23.27

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.27, but opened at $22.50. XPeng shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 213,630 shares.

XPEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 5.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.26.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in XPeng by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 79,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its holdings in XPeng by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 568,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in XPeng by 47.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

