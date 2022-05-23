Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Trims Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.09% of Xylem worth $19,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 739,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after acquiring an additional 123,066 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,492,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89,145 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,170. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $79.62 and a one year high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.85.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.90.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

