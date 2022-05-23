Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 2,246 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $12,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.65. 679,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,600,820. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $141.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average of $96.33.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

