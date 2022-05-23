Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.11% of Quanta Services worth $17,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.55.

NYSE:PWR traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,951. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.40 and a 1 year high of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.31.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanta Services (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.