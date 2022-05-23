Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $22.31 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $22,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.06.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $201.76. 7,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,352. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.07 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.32.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.