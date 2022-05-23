Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Grows Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,847 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $10,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of GMAB stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $30.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,362. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98.
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
