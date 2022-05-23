VMware (NYSE:VMW) Shares Gap Up to $95.71

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $95.71, but opened at $116.70. VMware shares last traded at $113.85, with a volume of 61,939 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on VMware from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.80.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VMware by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $77,157,000 after acquiring an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in VMware by 84.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,078 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VMware by 2.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in VMware by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,597 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

