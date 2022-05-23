VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,039 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. FBN Securities decreased their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.05.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $18.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.80. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

