Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Shares Gap Down to $2.89

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $2.82. Vinco Ventures shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 53,347 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Vinco Ventures by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vinco Ventures by 171.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 515,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vinco Ventures by 77.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 290,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

