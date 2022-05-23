Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,628 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,785,000 after acquiring an additional 944,931 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,033,000 after acquiring an additional 638,682 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $144,864,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after acquiring an additional 529,340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056,387. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.66 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

