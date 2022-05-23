VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 261,206 shares.The stock last traded at $95.54 and had previously closed at $94.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.81 and its 200 day moving average is $97.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,317,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,768,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,435,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,197,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 434.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after buying an additional 109,501 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

