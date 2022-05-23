VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on May 23rd, 2022

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOOGet Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 261,206 shares.The stock last traded at $95.54 and had previously closed at $94.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.81 and its 200 day moving average is $97.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,317,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,768,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,435,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,197,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 434.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after buying an additional 109,501 shares during the period.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.