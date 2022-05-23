USDX Market Cap Reaches $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDX has traded flat against the US dollar. One USDX coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008712 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006540 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000451 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000296 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

