UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,050 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,075,000 after buying an additional 27,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,045,000 after buying an additional 27,972 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,870,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 1,293.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 41,946 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $159,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.15. 745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,986. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $112.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.48.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $340.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.57 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

UMB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.