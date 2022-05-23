Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Decreased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,476 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 9,559 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,927 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $745,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,261,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $52,914,000 after purchasing an additional 313,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 581.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,638,302 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $68,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,002 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.69.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.09. 353,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,439,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.30. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.