Trollcoin (TROLL) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Trollcoin (TROLL) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $180,454.97 and approximately $4.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,423.80 or 0.99937586 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00039785 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00016499 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000071 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001071 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

