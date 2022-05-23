The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $1,252,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $344,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $237.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.29.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

