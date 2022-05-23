The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Boeing by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Boeing by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.61 on Monday, reaching $122.31. 94,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,124,212. The company has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.34. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

