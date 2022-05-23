T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Boosted by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,584,000 after acquiring an additional 204,579 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 126.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 360,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after purchasing an additional 201,042 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 126.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 326,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,201,000 after purchasing an additional 182,021 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,416,000 after purchasing an additional 172,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 176.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 263,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,822,000 after acquiring an additional 167,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,206 shares of company stock worth $1,446,480 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.28 on Monday, hitting $123.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,995. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.65 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.27.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

