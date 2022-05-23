Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $43.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Suncor Energy traded as high as $39.03 and last traded at $38.85, with a volume of 54608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.08.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SU. Scotiabank raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Suncor Energy by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,075,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,146,000 after buying an additional 2,027,620 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,820,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 15,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Suncor Energy by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

