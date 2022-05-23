Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 110,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,828,786 shares.The stock last traded at $6.15 and had previously closed at $6.05.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.74.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.
