Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 110,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,828,786 shares.The stock last traded at $6.15 and had previously closed at $6.05.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 535,400.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,719.2% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

